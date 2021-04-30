Watch
'Love it!' Lions fans react to Penei Sewell draft pick

NFL Draft Football Penei Sewell reaction
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 06:43:04-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are mostly sharing their joy after the team selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds and was one of the best offensive linemen in college football in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pick was the first for new GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

Fans were mostly excited about the pick, as Sewell will join Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker to strengthen the offensive line.

Other fans were still happy with the pick but would like to see the Lions pick up a wide receiver in the later rounds.

A couple of fans weren't as happy.

