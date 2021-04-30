'Love it!' Lions fans react to Penei Sewell draft pick

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are mostly sharing their joy after the team selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds and was one of the best offensive linemen in college football in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pick was the first for new GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

Fans were mostly excited about the pick, as Sewell will join Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker to strengthen the offensive line.

Check out some of their reactions below.

Love the pick!!! So pumped — Chad Toms (@cmtoms101) April 30, 2021

Love it! Dominant OL! — Keeping Up With The Cardassians (@CardassiansPod) April 30, 2021

Holmes and Campbell are already the smartest football leadership team the Lions have had in half a century. Cannot believe I'm going to say this, but they might not any longer be the SOL!! — Christopher Barger (@cbarger) April 30, 2021

Love the pick for the Lions! — All things Maize & Blue (@milesghorton) April 30, 2021

LETS GOOOOO BEST O-LINE IN THE LEAGUE — Andrew (@andrewwxlv) April 30, 2021

Other fans were still happy with the pick but would like to see the Lions pick up a wide receiver in the later rounds.

A couple of fans weren't as happy.