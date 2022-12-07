Longtime Tigers writer John Lowe heading to Baseball Hall of Fame as winner of BBWAA Career Excellence Award

Longtime Tigers writer John Lowe is heading into the Baseball Hall of Fame after winning the 2023 Baseball Writers Association of America Career Excellence Award.

Lowe worked for the Detroit Free Press, covering the Tigers 29 years before retiring in 2014.

He will be inducted during July's celebration in Cooperstown.

"To say I have received this honor, I is now a plural pronoun," Lowe told the Free Press on Tuesday. "This is so much about the Free Press, not only that they let me cover baseball so long, but they allowed me to cover in the way I felt was best. In 29 years at the Free Press, I never heard the phrase, 'we don't do it that way.'"

Lowe created the statistic for the quality start, when a starting pitcher throws six or more innings and allows three or less runs.

"So happy for John to get this long-deserved recognition. Besides creating the quality start as a statistic, he mentored so many writers in this industry. He’ll join Tom Gage among Detroit writers recognized in the Baseball Hall of Fame," MLB.com's Jason Beck tweeted.