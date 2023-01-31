Watch Now
Sit down interview with Greater Lansing Sports Authority's new Executive Director Meghan Ziehmer

Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 17:06:42-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Greater Lansing Sports Authority's (GLSA) goal is to help promote sports in the Lansing area. Meghan Ziehmer started with the GLSA 14 years ago as an intern. Last week she was promoted to executive director.

"We really want to continue to put Lansing on the map. People in this community, they live and die sports, that's what we talk about here. It truly is impactful," Ziehmer said. "It's been a humbling experience over the past week to see the support that my team has and also the people in the community."

In 2022 the GLSA put on over 80 events bringing in over 50,000 athletes to the area. Their goal is to continue growing sports and the area's economic impact.

