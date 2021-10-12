Watch
Lions WR Quintez Cephus reportedly suffers broken collarbone, could be out for season

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs up field past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:36:57-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone on Sunday.

That's according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Cephus is the latest in a string of injuries Detroit has gone through.

He has 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season for Detroit. He had three catches before suffering an injury on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

