Lions WR Kalif Raymond signs contract extension through the 2025 season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday, The Detroit Lions announced the signing of wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Now in his third season with the Lions, Raymond was selected in 2022 as an AP Second-Team All-Pro as a punt returner. During the 2021 offseason, he joined the team as an unrestricted free agent and has played in 33 games with 21 starts.

Raymond has an impressive record with the Lions. In just two seasons, he has caught 95 passes for 1,192 yards, an average of 12.5 and “four touchdowns while returning 41 punts for 500 yards (12.2 avg.) and one touchdown,” the Detroit Lions said in a statement Friday.

“He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross with the Denver Broncos following the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to spend time with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.”