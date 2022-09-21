Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC offensive player of the week

DETROIT, Mich. — Amon-Ra St. Brown is setting Lions and NFL records, and the football world is noticing.

The second-year wide receiver is the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 2. St. Brown had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit’s win over the Commanders. He also led the Lions in rushing in the win, totaling 68 yards on two carries.

The fourth round pick became the first NFL player to catch eight passes and score a touchdown in six straight games. He'll set his eyes on another record this Sunday, after tying Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown with a streak of at least eight catches in eight straight games.

