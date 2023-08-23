Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'doing good,' won't play in final preseason game

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is "doing great," according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell spoke to the media on Tuesday morning before the final Lions preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

"He's doing good. He's doing good. I mean, we weren't going to play him in Carolina. But he's doing great," Campbell said.

St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in practice last week, but it was considered minor at the time.

On the same day, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a hamstring injury and Campbell said he would miss the rest of the preseason.