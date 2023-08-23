Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'doing good,' won't play in final preseason game

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who both suffered injuries Wednesday.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 14:58:10-04

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is "doing great," according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell spoke to the media on Tuesday morning before the final Lions preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

"He's doing good. He's doing good. I mean, we weren't going to play him in Carolina. But he's doing great," Campbell said.

St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in practice last week, but it was considered minor at the time.

On the same day, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a hamstring injury and Campbell said he would miss the rest of the preseason.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!