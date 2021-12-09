Lions treat young fans to Christmas shopping spree in partnership with Meijer

The Lions are in the holiday spirit, by giving back to the community ahead of Christmas. As a part of the 2021 Season of Sharing initiative, the Detroit Lions and Meijer have partnered again this year to provide a fun holiday shopping event for youth from Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. Each child received a $200 Meijer gift card to spend in the store with help from current Detroit Lions players, Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders.

Tis the season! Kids are shopping with the Lions today at @meijer on 8 mile. Each little boy or girl gets matched up with a Lion & $200 to spend. pic.twitter.com/Qvb0pv4UUp — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 7, 2021

Lions like D'Andre Swift, Brock Wright, Jack Fox, and Amani Oruwariye were among the players who helped shop at the Meijer location on 8 mile in Detroit. The kids said they were excited and grateful to have been able to spend time with NFL players.