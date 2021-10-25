Lions to add Chris Spielman to 'Pride of the Lions' ring of honor

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they will add former linebacker Chris Spielman to their Pride of the Lions ring of honor during a halftime ceremony on October 31.

Spielman played the first eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors four times. He remains Detroit's all-time leader in career tackles with 1,138.

Spielman returned to the Lions organization in 2020 as special assistant to the president & CEO and chairperson.

“Anytime you are recognized for an individual award, as a part of a team-oriented pursuit, your immediate thoughts go to your family, teammates, coaches and all of the people in the organization," said Spielman. "My time as a player was defined by these great relationships I forged, and I realize that they are the biggest reason for any success I may have had. It truly was an honor to represent Lions fans around the world, the city of Detroit and every Lions player past, present and future for eight great seasons.”

Since its creation in 2009, Pride of the Lions has welcomed 18 members, most recently Roger Brown, Alex Karras, and Herman Moore in 2018.

“(Chris) was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history,” said Lions president Rod Wood. “We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend.”