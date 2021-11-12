Lions tackle Taylor Decker questionable, could make season debut vs. Steelers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have officially ruled offensive tackle Taylor Decker as questionable for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Decker, who was a full participant in practice all week, has yet to appear in a 2021 regular season game due to a finger injury.

“I think he’s done pretty well," head coach Dan Campbell said prior to Friday's practice. "I think he looks pretty good. There again, we’ll see how he looks today and make a decision from there.”

"It would be awesome," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Thursday about Decker's potential return. "I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game if you ask me based on what I’ve seen so far. And to have him back on the field, that would help a lot.”

Linebacker Austin Bryant (shoulder), also listed as questionable, was a limited participant in practice all week.

Running back Jamaal Williams (thigh) and kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) are out Sunday. Neither participated in practice Friday.

Cornerback AJ Parker (neck) was listed on the team's injury report without a game designation. Parker was a full participant in practice all week.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) has been ruled out for the Steelers.