Lions sign restricted free agent center Evan Brown

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed restricted free agent Evan Brown, keeping the center off the market.

Detroit made the move on Tuesday, a day before NFL free agency officially begins.

Brown started 12 games last season in place of standout center Frank Ragnow, who had a season-ending toe injury. Brown played in 16 games.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in four games in 2019 with the New York Giants and Miami. Brown played in five games with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 before they waived him, and he was in two games later that season with Detroit.