Lions sign punter Jack Fox to extension through 2026 season

Jack Fox Falcons Lions Football
Rick Osentoski/AP
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) punts against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 24, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions signed punter Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season on Saturday.

The deal is worth $3.775 million per year, with $7.5 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network.

"Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "We are thrilled to have him as a leader on our team for years to come."

Fox, in his third season with the Lions, was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 season.

