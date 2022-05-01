Lions select LB Jackson State's James Houston in sixth round

In the sixth round and with the 217th pick in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Jackson State linebacker James Houston.

In 2021, Houston led the FCS with seven forced fumbles and was tied for second with 24.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 16.5 sacks and had a total of 70 tackles on the season. Houston was named the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and 2021 First-Team All SWAC.

James Houston is looking forward to coming to Detroit & explains his nickname: ‘Da Problem’ 😂



“Whatever role that Detroit thinks that I fit best, I’m just going to come out there and I’m going to work my heart out. I’m not going to give up, and I can’t wait to get to Detroit.” pic.twitter.com/bErfkSjBX1 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) May 1, 2022

Before joining Jackson State, Houston spent the 2017-2020 seasons at Florida. There he totaled 100 tackled, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Houston is the second highest Jackson State player to be taken by the Lions behind only Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney. Houston is also the first HBCU product chosen by Detroit since 2013.

