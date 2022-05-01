Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions select LB Jackson State's James Houston in sixth round

East West Shrine Bowl Football
Gregory Payan/AP
East linebacker James Houston IV, of Jackson State, (41) in coverage against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
East West Shrine Bowl Football
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 07:59:10-04

In the sixth round and with the 217th pick in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Jackson State linebacker James Houston.

In 2021, Houston led the FCS with seven forced fumbles and was tied for second with 24.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 16.5 sacks and had a total of 70 tackles on the season. Houston was named the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and 2021 First-Team All SWAC.

Before joining Jackson State, Houston spent the 2017-2020 seasons at Florida. There he totaled 100 tackled, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Houston is the second highest Jackson State player to be taken by the Lions behind only Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney. Houston is also the first HBCU product chosen by Detroit since 2013.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!