Lions safety Tracy Walker is out for the season after the he said he tore his Achilles during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Walker, 27, has had a great season so far, racking up 18 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in his first two games. He was the Lions leading tackler.

The injury happened in the first quarter of the game when he was trying to tackle Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.