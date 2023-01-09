Watch Now
Lions rookies set record for most combined sacks in a season

Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 09, 2023
The Detroit Lions defensive rookies broke an NFL record for most combined sacks by rookies in a season on Sunday.

Detroit's defense sacked Aaron Rodgers twice in the 20-16 win over Green Bay, the final game of the season for the Lions.

Both sacks on Sunday were by Aidan Hutchinson, who had a stellar rookie season and is among the top candidates for defensive rookie of the year.

In all, he had 9.5 sacks this season. Combined with James Houston, Josh Paschal and Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit's rookie defenders had 20.5 combined sacks, which is an NFL record.

Hutchinson also finished just .5 sacks for the franchise rookie sack record, and had three multi-sack games this season.

He finished the season with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go along with the sacks.

