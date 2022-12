ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Jameson Williams said his first NFL touchdown is just that, his first NFL touchdown.

But about the ball...

The rookie gave the ball to his dad in the Ford Field stands, but it's since returned to the former Alabama wideout.

"I ain't gonna lie. The ball, it's at my house right now. It's in my bed," the Lions rookie said. Watch his comments in the video below: