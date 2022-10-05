Lions reportedly signing kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad

(WXYZ) — The Lions are bringing another kicker to Allen Park, reportedly signing Michael Badgley to their practice squad.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team is adding him as the latest shuffle in the Detroit's special teams.

Badgley went four-for-four on field goal attempts during the Bears loss last Sunday. He was signed on an emergency basis after Cairo Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday.

Dan Campbell said Monday the team is hopeful Austin Seibert's groin will allow him to kick Sunday against the Patriots. Seibert missed the game against the Seahawks, and Dominik Eberle missed two extra points as his replacement. The Lions waived Eberle on Tuesday.

Badgley has kicked for the Chargers, Titans, and Colts before the game with the Bears.