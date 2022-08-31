Watch Now
Lions reportedly release backup QB David Blough, expected to sign Nate Sudfeld

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:35 AM, Aug 31, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have reportedly released backup quarterback David Blough, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the team is interested in bringing back Blough to their practice squad, but they will look at adding a new backup quarterback for Jared Goff.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions are expected to sign former 49ers backup QB Nate Sudfeld.

On Tuesday, the team finalized its 53-man roster which included cutting another quarterback, Tim Boyle, which made it seem as though Detroit would keep Blough.

Blough has thrown for 377 yards and two touchdowns with one interception this preseason.

