Lions RB D'Andre Swift questionable, WR DJ Chark out vs. Cowboys

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed running back D'Andre Swift as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Swift (shoulder/ankle) was a limited participant in practice this week.

"I'm pushing towards (playing Sunday)," Swift said Wednesday. "I'm just taking it day by day."

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee), cornerback Will Harris (hip), defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), and linebacker Chris Board (knee) are also listed as questionable. All four were limited participants in Friday's practice.

Wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle), defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and cornerback Bobby Price (knee) are all out.

The Lions also announced Friday that quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell would not be available for Sunday's game, and his duties will be handed by senior offensive assistant John Morton.