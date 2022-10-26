Lions owner Sheila Hamp speaks after 1-5 start: frustrated but believes in team's leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Lions owner Sheila Hamp met with reporters during practice on Wednesday.

She admitted she is frustrated with the 1-5 start and acknowledged fans are too, but she firmly reiterated her belief in Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

"This was a teardown, and then a rebuild," Hamp said. "I think we've got the people to do it, to carry this out. I think that's what's different."

Hamp requested to meet with reporters after the open portion of practice. She said she wanted to remain committed to her promise to be transparent.

"I just don't want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship because I think we've got the right people in place to pull this off. I truly believe that, and I wouldn't say that if I didn't believe it," she said.

The Lions are in their second season with Holmes and Campbell. Hamp said she doesn't want to look at other rebuilds across the league, and said again she has the right people in place to guide this one.

"It's hard, and it's really hard to stay disciplined. No one hates losing more than I do, more than my family does, but we've sort of got to get through it," she said.