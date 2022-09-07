Watch Now
Lions offering standing room tickets to opener, first time since 2019 | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 07, 2022
DETROIT — There is a buzz for this year's Lions team, and the ticket sales for the opener prove it.

The Lions are offering standing room tickets to a regular season game for the first time since 2019. It's the first non-Thanksgiving game since 2017 to have standing room tickets, Dave Birkett of the Free Press reports.

The game against the Eagles is already considered a sell-out, but the Lions say "availability is extremely limited for general admission and premium seats."

Standing room tickets work as a bundle. For $74, fans gain access into Ford Field for the game vs. Philadelphia, and are also guaranteed a seat for Week 2 vs. Washington.

