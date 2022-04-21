Watch
Lions' new safety DeShon Elliott raves about team's culture in arrival to Detroit

Jeanna Trotman/WXYZ
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:14:18-04

The Lions picked up free agent safety DeShon Elliott in April from Baltimore and he says the culture in Detroit and the way the coaches treat the players was a big factor in why he chose the Lions.

"I feel like everyone in this building wants to prove that Detroit can be great. It starts with building a foundation. What they're trying to instill in the players is going to work and it's already starting to show with how hard they work."

Elliott said that in addition to his agent, his friend and former Lions Quandre Diggs, were influencers in him choosing to sign in Detroit. In fact, he had his eye on Detroit prior to even speaking with the Lions. He felt he was a good fit according to the culture put in place by Dan Campbell and his staff.

"They (coaches) love and care for each one of their players," said Elliott. "They want to be great. They're not here just collecting a check."

