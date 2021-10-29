Lions list five players as questionable vs. Eagles

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed linebacker Trey Flowers, running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker as questionable for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Flowers (knee) and Swift (groin) were limited in practice all week. Jacobs (illness) and Parker (neck) were limited in practice Friday after not participating Thursday. Williams (thigh) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after not participating Wednesday.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (hip) and tight end TJ Hockenson (ankle/knee) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. Both were full participants in practice Friday.

Dave Fipp, Detroit's special teams coordinator, remains in COVID-19 protocol. The team says assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins and head coach Dan Campbell would handle special teams duties if Fipp remains unavailable Sunday.