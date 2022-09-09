Watch Now
Lions list center Frank Ragnow as questionable for season opener vs. Eagles

The Lions listed center Frank Ragnow as questionable for Sunday's season opener against Philadelphia.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Sep 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions listed center Frank Ragnow as questionable Friday for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ragnow (groin) did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday and Friday.

"I know (Frank) wants to give it ago, and he had a smile on his face this morning," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said prior to Friday's practice. "So I take that at least as a step in the right direction.”

Linebacker Julian Okwara (hamstring) is also questionable and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) is doubtful.

Guard Tommy Kraemer (back) and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (back) have both been ruled out.

