Lions LB Julian Okwara, center Evan Brown out vs. Jaguars

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Julian Okwara and center Evan Brown out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Okwara (elbow) and Brown (ankle) did not participate in practice this week.

Guard Jonah Jackson (concussion), cornerbacks Chase Lucas (hamstring) and Jeff Okudah (concussion), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee), center Frank Ragnow (foot), offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness) are all listed on the team's practice report without game designations. All seven players were full participants in Friday's practice.

"It’s a good place to be at right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about having the team as healthy as it's been most of the season. "Hopefully it stays that way."