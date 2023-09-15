Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lions' Josh Paschal, Emmanuel Moseley, Khalili Dorsey out, Taylor Decker doubtful vs. Seahawks

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday he doesn't feel like Josh Paschal's injury is season-ending.
Josh Paschal Lions Chiefs Football
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 18:45:06-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled defensive lineman Josh Paschal and cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Khalil Dorsey out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit also listed offensive tackle Taylor Decker as doubtful.

"I think there’s a chance," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about Decker's potential availability. "I think it’s more of an outside shot."

Paschal (knee), Moseley (knee/hamstring), Dorsey (illness), and Decker (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice.

"There is a chance (Paschal) could be out for a little bit," said Campbell. "But I don’t feel like this is something to be a season-ending type deal."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!