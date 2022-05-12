Lions' Jamaal Williams not concerned about 'Hard Knocks' distractions

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams isn't concerned about any potential added distractions when the team is featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' during training camp.

"I don't care, I just want to play football," Williams told reporters Wednesday. "All that is to me now is more cameras walking around, staring at me."

"I just want to win a Super Bowl this year. Forget the 'Hard Knocks', all that stuff. It's just gonna happen. People think I'm funny, but I don't do it on purpose. This is just me."

Williams joked he would smile at cameras of team videographers he knows, but not those of unknown crew members with the show.

"Maybe. We'll see."

'Hard Knocks' premieres August 9 on HBO.