Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach, Steve Heiden as tight ends coach

Detroit Lions cornerback Dre Bly (32) holds up the ball after intercepting the pass intended for Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) in the third quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2004. Bly had two interceptions for the Lions in their 26-12 win. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 02, 2023
The Detroit Lions have added two more people to their coaching staff – former CB Dre Bly as a cornerbacks coach and Steve Heiden as the tight ends coach.

Bly spent the past four seasons as the cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, North Carolina.

He played 11 years in the NFL, including four seasons with the Detroit Lions where he was named to two Pro Bowls.

"I’m excited to announce that I have joined the Detroit Lions as the Cornerbacks Coach! Thank you to Mrs. Sheila Ford Hamp and the rest of the Ford Family, DC Aaron Glen, GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell for an opportunity to come back home! #DetroitLions#OnePride Let’s Go!" Bly tweeted.

Heiden spent the past 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals in various roles and played 11 seasons in the NFL, appearing in 148 games.

