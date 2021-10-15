Watch
Lions coach Dan Campbell says Frank Ragnow feels guilty about surgery

Tony Ding/AP
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) walks to the sidelines after being injured against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 15, 2021
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery.

Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future.

Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago and went on injured reserve last week. Center Evan Brown made his first career start in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

The Lions signed Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension in May that keeps him under contract for a total of $70 million through the 2026 season. Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition last year.

The Lions (0-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

