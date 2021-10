ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions offensive line was a strength heading into the 2021 season.

Injuries have changed that.

Four games into the year, Taylor Decker hasn't played, rookie Penei Sewell has an ankle issue, and Frank Ragnow is going to be “gonna be down for a while," head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday.

"He's got basically a version of turf toe right now," Campbell said earlier this week, on Monday.

Ragnow went to the Pro Bowl last season, but will miss time on injured reserve.