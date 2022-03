(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are bringing back pass rusher Charles Harris, signing him to a 2-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Related: Lions reportedly signing former Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark to 1-year deal

Harris, 27, is the latest signing the Lions have made in free agency. Last season, Harris appeared in all 17 games, starting 14 of them.

He had 7.6 sacks, 65 combined tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $14 million.