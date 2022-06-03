Lions' Ben Johnson focusing on making this Jared Goff's "best season of his career"

Ben Johnson said in the team's fifth OTA of the offseason, the Lions offense looks further along than expected. With health and added improvements, Dan Campbell says the "look" of Detroit's offense will resemble the positives seen in the later parts of the 2021-22 season.

Johnson doesn't seem bothered about the indecision about who will be calling plays on offense. He said though he's never play-called at the NFL level, it's something that he feels confident, ready for.



A big question that will identify the Lions offense is, who will be taking on the main play-calling duties? In the 2021 season, Dan Campbell took over duties, but Ben Johnson is ready and willing if Campbell calls his name. As far as making the decision on who will assume the role, Campbell said he won't be ready to make that choice until the season is close to beginning.

Johnson said he is excited about the receivers and the improvements made from last season. One of the strengths is that they're smart football players.



A big focus for Johnson in his first season taking over the offense, is the role and capability of Jared Goff. Johnson said one of his main priorities this season is helping Jared Goff make this season the best of his career.