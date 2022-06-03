Watch
Lions' Ben Johnson focusing on making this Jared Goff's "best season of his career"

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said in the team's fifth OTA of the offseason that the Lions offense looks further along than expected. With health and added improvements, Dan Campbell says the "look" of Detroit's offense will resemble the positives seen in the later parts of the 2021-22 season. Jeanna Trotman reports from Allen Park.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 03, 2022
Ben Johnson said in the team's fifth OTA of the offseason, the Lions offense looks further along than expected. With health and added improvements, Dan Campbell says the "look" of Detroit's offense will resemble the positives seen in the later parts of the 2021-22 season.

A big question that will identify the Lions offense is, who will be taking on the main play-calling duties? In the 2021 season, Dan Campbell took over duties, but Ben Johnson is ready and willing if Campbell calls his name. As far as making the decision on who will assume the role, Campbell said he won't be ready to make that choice until the season is close to beginning.

A big focus for Johnson in his first season taking over the offense, is the role and capability of Jared Goff. Johnson said one of his main priorities this season is helping Jared Goff make this season the best of his career.

