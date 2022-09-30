Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift among five players out vs. Seahawks

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back D'Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, defensive lineman John Cominsky, and kicker Austin Seibert out against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier Friday that St. Brown and Swift likely wouldn't be in Sunday's lineup.

None of the five players ruled out for Sunday participated in practice this week.

Wide receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are both listed as questionable, and were limited participants in Friday's practice.

"Next man up," Campbell said. "We’ve still got (TJ Hockenson) Hock, we’ve got (DJ) Chark, we’ve got (Kalif Raymond) Leaf, we’ve got (Quintez) Cephus. I mean, we’ve got Jamaal (Williams), so we’ve got – and we’ve got this O-line and a quarterback that can throw it. So, we feel good about it.”