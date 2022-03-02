Watch
Lineup set for 2022 Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State

Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 02, 2022
(WXYZ) — The 2022 Prep Kickoff Classic is scheduled to feature six games over three days at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
4:00 p.m. - Brother Rice vs. Macomb Dakota
7:00 p.m. - Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. West Bloomfield

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
4:00 p.m. - Allen Park vs. Wyandotte Roosevelt
7:00 p.m. - Belleville vs. Novi

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
1:00 p.m. - Dexter vs. Grosse Pointe South
4:00 p.m. - River Rouge vs. Cedar Springs

The Detroit Sports Commission says tickets will be available online at a later date, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting each school. One ticket is valid for both games on that particular day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

