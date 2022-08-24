Legendary softball coach Carol Hutchins retires after 38 seasons at Michigan

For 38 seasons, Michigan softball has been led by Carol Hutchins, but prior to the 2022-23 season the legendary coach has announced her retirement.

It's fitting that the word "legendary" is often associated with Carol Hutchins.



The word "legendary" is often associated with Hutchins name and that isn't to be taken lightly. She recently completed her 39th overall season as a head coach and is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755. In a release by the University of Michigan, Hutchins said she is most thankful for the relationships that the sport of softball has given her.

"I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude," said Hutchins. "I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue."

Hutchins guided Michigan to the 2005 NCAA championship, becoming the first program east of the Mississippi River to capture the national title, to highlight a career that included 22 Big Ten Conference championships, 10 Big Ten Tournament crowns, 29 NCAA Tournament appearances and 12 Women's College World Series appearances. She was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006. Hutchins never suffered a losing season.

