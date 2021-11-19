Kirk Herbstreit acknowledges what Mel Tuckers possible contract extension could do to coaching landscape

College Game Day's Kirk Herbstreit had a few things to say about Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker's possible new contract. The numbers, as reported by the Detroit Free Press, would make Tucker the second-highest paid college football coach in the country.

Herbstreit mentioned that Tucker is still "climbing the ladder" after leaving Colorado for MSU two seasons ago and other coaches, such as Ryan Day or other established brands, could expect similar paychecks.

"If he's making that," said Herbstreit, "what does that mean for me?"

Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) of @CollegeGameDay said a few things about Mel Tucker's *possible* new contract extension.



1.) Good for him

2.) That kind of $$ will change the landscape for college coaching: "If he's making that, what does that mean for me?" pic.twitter.com/Txdlu7KkKm — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 19, 2021

Herbstreit and ESPN's College Game Day will be broadcasting from Columbus Saturday, where Ohio State and Michigan State will be playing for the Big Ten East division title.