Kirk Gibson hosting golf outing and auction to benefit foundation for Parkinson's

DETROIT, Mich. — Kirk Gibson is hosting his annual golf outing and auction to benefit his foundation for Parkinson's.

On Monday, August 22, Gibson will welcome a sold-out group of golfers at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills to help raise money for Parkinson's patients and to provide research grants to help find a cure for the disease.

The event is sold out, but silent auction items are open to bids online through Monday. Check out Gibson's auction site here.

This is the sixth Kirk Gibson Golf Classic. The first five years have raised over $700,000. Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, and Larry The Cable Guy are among the celebrities scheduled to join Gibson on Monday. Jimmy Choi, who competed on 'American Ninja Warrior,' also has Parkinson’s and will attend the event.

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015. His foundation supports the Tigers great's mission of spreading awareness for Parkinson’s by "helping people manage their Parkinson’s, while working towards finding a cure."

WXYZ sports director Brad Galli is emceeing the event in Rochester Hills.

