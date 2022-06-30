Watch Now
Kevin Durant reportedly asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the seismic decision that will undoubtedly have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 16:51:25-04

Kevin Durant has reportedly asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, the NBA All-star requested the trade directly to team owner Joe Tsai.

Many teams will scramble to put lucrative deals together to entice the two-time NBA champion to join their team.

Yahoo! Sports reported that a spot the 12-time All-Star has his eyes on is the Phoenix Suns.

Another destination the four-time scoring champion is also preferring is Miami, ESPN reported.

According to CBS Sports, since Durant doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, the Nets are able to trade him to whomever.

But if teams want to acquire Durant, they are going to have to step up big.

According to the AP, Durant has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract.

Durant spent three years with Brooklyn but only played for two due to him recovering from an Achilles injury during his first season with the team.

News of Durant requesting a trade comes days after Nets star Kyrie Irving exercised his $36.9 million option for the coming season to remain with the team.

