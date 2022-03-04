Kalamazoo Growlers institute lifetime ban for MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

(WXYZ) — The Kalamazoo Growlers announced they have banned MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for life amid the MLB lockout, which is approaching its 100th day..

In a statement, the team said Manfred is not committed to using fun to make a difference, and that he and the team owners have only shown an interest in money and not providing for players or fans.

"They are trying to ruin baseball simply for financial gain," the statement reads.

The Growlers are part of the Northwoods League, a developmental league for college baseball players, featuring 22 teams across the season.

The decision for the ban came after another Northwoods League team, the Bismarck Larks, announced a ban until the lockout was resolved.

"The Growlers believe a ban of that magnitude is not enough for his crimes against baseball. The Growlers determined that a lifetime ban was the correct punishment for his transgressions," they said in a statement.