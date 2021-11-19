Watch
Sports

Actions

Justin Verlander to return to Houston Astros in $25M deal

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Elsa
<p>HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 14, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)</p>
Altuve's dash lifts Verlander, Astros over Yanks
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:31:17-05

(WXYZ) — Justin Verlander is dashing the hopes of Tigers' fans by agreeing to a new deal with the Houston Astros.

The former Cy Young winner's deal was first announced on Twitter by his brother, Fox Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

The younger Verlander reports the deal is for 1 year and is worth $25 million. There is a player option for a 2nd year.

Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Among those hoping he would return to the Detroit Tigers was Miguel Cabrera.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!