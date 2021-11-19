Justin Verlander to return to Houston Astros in $25M deal

(WXYZ) — Justin Verlander is dashing the hopes of Tigers' fans by agreeing to a new deal with the Houston Astros.

The former Cy Young winner's deal was first announced on Twitter by his brother, Fox Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

The @JustinVerlander deal with the Houston @astros is a 1 year, $25 million deal, with a player option for the 2nd year — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 17, 2021

The younger Verlander reports the deal is for 1 year and is worth $25 million. There is a player option for a 2nd year.

Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Among those hoping he would return to the Detroit Tigers was Miguel Cabrera.