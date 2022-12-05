Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Justin Verlander reportedly signs 2-year, $86M deal with New York Mets

Justin Verlander
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Houston. <br/><br/>
Justin Verlander
Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 13:35:39-05

(WXYZ) — Justin Verlander is heading to the Big Apple. The former Tigers and Houston Astros starting pitcher has reportedly signed a 2-year deal with the New York Mets.

Jon Heyman reports the deal is for $86 million and has a vesting third-year option.

The 39-year-old is coming off an incredible 2022 year where he won the 2022 AL Cy Young with 100% of the vote, the 2022 AL pitching title and the AL Comeback Player of the Year.

He also won his second World Series with Houston, where he started two games and had a 1-0 record with a 5.40 ERA and 10 innings pitched.

The signing will also reunite Verlander with former Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!