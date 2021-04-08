Justin Rose breezes to a 65 on tough day at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — On a day when it was tough to go low, Justin Rose made it look easy in the opening round of the Masters.

The 40-year-old Englishman shot a 5-under 65, pushing him to a four-stroke lead at Augusta National.

Rose played the last 11 holes at 9 under, beginning his surge with an eagle at the par-5 eighth.

He could have matched a couple of records with a birdie at the final hole but gladly settled for par.

Rose shot 30 on the back side, one off the tournament record shared by Mark Calcaveccia (1992) and David Toms (1998). Rose just missed the mark for largest lead after the opening round, as well.

Still, it was an amazing performance when so many top players were struggling. Defending champion Dustin Johnson opened with a 74. Rory McIlroy struggled to a 76. Long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau was 4 over with three holes to play.

Rose, on the other hand, turned in the best score of his Masters career, His previous low was a 67.