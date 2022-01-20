Joseph hits winner, Pistons rally late to stun Kings 133-131

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cory Joseph made a 14-foot jumper with 25.9 seconds remaining to cap a game-ending 11-0 run that rallied the Detroit Pistons past the Sacramento Kings 133-131 on Wednesday night.

Saddiq Bey had 30 points and seven rebounds to help the Pistons (11-33) win their fourth in seven games. Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

Joseph, the former Kings guard who was dealt to the Pistons at the trade deadline last year, finished with 19 points and nine assists.

Terence Davis scored 14 of his career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds but missed a 14-footer that bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer.

Sacramento has dropped seven of nine.

The Kings led 131-122 with 2:34 left but went scoreless the rest of the way while the Pistons seized control.

Bey and Olynyk made consecutive 3-pointers, and Bey followed with a three-point play to tie it at 131. After Fox missed a short jumper, Joseph connected on the go-ahead shot to silence the crowd.

The Pistons led by seven at the end of the first quarter and were up 39-34 after Olynyk blocked a shot by Davion Mitchell, then sprinted to the other end and dunked off an offensive rebound.