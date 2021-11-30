Jim Harbaugh to use bonus money to help Michigan athletics employees who took pay cuts

(WXYZ) — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh says he plans to distribute any bonus money he receives this season to athletic department employees whose pay was cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbaugh made the announcement Monday night during his weekly radio show.

"Whether it's folks that work here in football or our ticket department, baseball coaches...so many people that my wife has gotten very close to, (our) kids have, really just our family contribution to those who have had some financial strain through the past 18 months," said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh's contract includes $500,000 bonuses for winning the Big Ten East Division and reaching the College Football Playoff, and $1 million bonuses for winning a Big Ten championship and a CFP National Championship.