Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan despite interview with Vikings, ESPN reports

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly solidified his future for the 2022 season.

Michigan's head coach is staying in Ann Arbor, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After interviewing in-person with the Vikings, Schefter reports Harbaugh called Michigan to declare he would be staying with the Wolverines.

"Michigan was, in the words of one source, 'elated' to get Harbaugh's decision," Schefter wrote.

Schefter adds Harbaugh told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that "this would not be a re-occurring issue" and he "would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him."

Harbaugh was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2021 and has a career record of 61-24 at Michigan, 1-5 in bowl games.