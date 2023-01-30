Jim Harbaugh promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football announced Friday that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to the quarterbacks coach for the Wolverines. Campbell served as an offensive analyst for the team in 2022. Matt Weiss got fired from the program this month.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” said Harbaugh. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting."

“I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players," said Campbell.

Campbell joined the Michigan staff after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion University. Prior to his time at Old Dominion, Campbell was an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons.