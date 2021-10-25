Jim Harbaugh one-on-one: Michigan's coach talks about 'tremendously special' matchup with MSU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The questions speak for themselves. That's what Jim Harbaugh repeated over and over Monday. A matchup of 7-0 rivals will be a national spectacle on Saturday, and it unfolds in East Lansing.

Harbaugh talked one-on-one with WXYZ's Brad Galli on Monday, describing the 'tremendously special' matchup with the Spartans. The Wolverines head coach said he has respect for an MSU team that has played well all season, and said U-M has spent extra time this year on the Spartans and Buckeyes. What's his message for his team? Harbaugh shared that with us too.