Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jim Harbaugh, Mike Morris, Jake Moody & Bryce Baringer honored with Big Ten awards

Illinois Michigan Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Illinois Michigan Football
Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 14:20:03-05

Michigan and Michigan State were well-represented as the Big Ten released its coach and players of the year awards on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to a 12-0 finish and a berth in the Big Ten Championship, was named both the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and Dave McClain Coach of the year as voted on by Big Ten coaches and media members.

On top of that, U-M DE Mike Morris was voted the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the year, and kicker Jake Moody was voted the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year.

Morris, a senior, has 2q tackles and seven sacks during his senior season at Michigan as an edge rusher.

Moody is a graduate student at Michigan and is also a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. He was 26-32 with field goals this season with 131 points. He was 53-53 on extra points.

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and leads the NCAA with an average of 49 yards per punt and 2,450 yards total.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!