Watch
Sports

Actions

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan agree to new contract through 2026 season

items.[0].image.alt
Al Goldis/AP
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Jim Harbaugh Michigan Michigan State Football
Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 17:10:30-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season, the school announced Wednesday.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team."

Harbaugh previously signed an extension through the 2025 season in January 2021.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning."

Michigan beat Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game for its first conference title since 2004.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!