Jim Harbaugh is uncertain about his starting quarterback, but not uncertain about Andrel Anthony

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With a sense of familiarity, so far through camp for Michigan football, questions still surround the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. While Jim Harbaugh is uncertain about his starting quarterback at this point, he is anything but uncertain about sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony.

Recently, wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy compared Anthony to that of Michigan great Braylon Edwards. It's a strong comparison, but it is not one that Jim Harbaugh disagrees with.

-At this point, he's looking for "tone setters" in leadership pic.twitter.com/qNt9rYFDNk — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 17, 2022

Aside from one of his quarterbacks likely favorite targets, Harbaugh did touch on the competition between McNamara and McCarthy. He said that at this point they haven't quite separated themselves from one another, but they're both escalating their game. Harbaugh said that they're both playing at the caliber of a starter.

Without a doubt, Michigan football will have a different look this year, losing a strong core of their defense in leaders like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Dax Hill. As season nears, Harbaugh is looking for what he calls "tone setters."

"Big thing I am looking for are who the tone setters are. There is leadership that come in different ways," Harbaugh said. "There are guys that lead by example, guys that bring guys along, there are multiple ways- quiet leaders, take a guy and put their arm around them, but guys that set the tone."

